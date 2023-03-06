There was a nail-biter in the GDCA second grade competition, but Exies Eagles were able to keep their minor premiership hopes alive.
The Eagles took on Leagues, and while the Panthers won the toss and elected to bat, it was the Exies side who looked set to take a big victory.
Avinash Gurram (4/25) and Parwinder Singh (2/24) did the early damage as Leagues fell to 5-11 and looked down the barrel of another low score.
Bailey Morrissey (28) and Enzo Nolan (30) started the fight back while the tail wagged with Joel Schaefer (16), Khizer Ehsan (32), and Leo Forner (12*) got their side to a defendable total of 133.
Travers Pickmere (24) and Peter Davis (28) got their side off to a strong start before Ehsan (2/18) picked up some quick wickets.
Tom Spry (14) and Gavin Wood (32) were able to get their side into position to take the win before Gurram (9*) hit the remaining runs with just four balls remaining to give Exies a four-wicket win.
The Nomads kept their hopes of taking the minor premiership after picking up a 10-wicket win over Hanwood Wanderers.
Brad Hornery (13) and Trevor Cowie (12) were the only Wanderers batters to break double digits, with Neil Burke (3/4) and Chris Iannelli (2/12) helping to restrict the Hanwood side to 62.
Jacob Breed (14*) and Jack Weymouth-Smith (39*) wasted no time in getting their side towards the victory, chasing down the total in just 8.4 overs.
Coro Cougars kept their top two hopes alive as they picked up a five-wicket win over Exies Diggers.
After Exies Diggers won the toss and elected to bat, it wasn't until Damien Browning (42) and Dean Crack came together in the middle order that their innings got started.
Craig Lugton (22) added some late runs as Diggers were bowled out for 147.
Damien Walker (47*) led the way for the Cougars, while contributions from Mathew Axtill (30) and Yash More (29) helped them secure the bonus point win.
