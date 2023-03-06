The Area News

Exies Eagles, Coro Cougars and Coleambally Nomads take GDCA Second grade victories

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated March 6 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 3:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was a nail-biter in the GDCA second grade competition, but Exies Eagles were able to keep their minor premiership hopes alive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.