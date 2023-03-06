Deputy Premier Paul Toole has announced a number of investments from the state government to support and promote the Riverina and wider NSW's wine industry - a $14 billion industry.
Mr Toole and his staff arrived at McWilliams Wines in the morning to announce $150,000 in funding to transform the winery into a prime tourist destination featuring pedal boats, tours and more amenities thanks to the state government's 'Experience Development Fund.'
"As part of an election commitment, we're going to be rolling out another eight million dollars as part of our Regional Tourism Activation fund," he said.
"This is about driving the visitor economy. We have so much on offer to showcase in our regions."
In addition, Mr Toole also visited Calabria Wines and promised to introduce a new Memorandum of Understanding between the wine industry and the state government if re-elected in the upcoming state election.
"This is an industry that's worth $14 billion ... It's important that we continue to work with the industry and are able to grow it," he said.
"There's $3.8 million to be rolled out over the next four years. This is about looking for opportunities for those export markets, and creating more opportunities for tourism at our local vineyards."
President of the NSW Wine Industry Association Mark Bourne explained that the new MoU was an important move to create a circular economy within NSW.
"The commitment from the Coalition government reinforces NSW as the first state of wine," he said.
"We have a 235 year history of wine production in NSW. We produce a third of the country's wine every year ... this agreement will reinforce demand domestically and internationally but also create a circular economy."
"Part of the new MoU is to look at all government venues and events having a minimum criteria of NSW produce."
