On Wednesday last, there was a terrific field of twenty-three ladies for our Opening Day which provided sufficient numbers for two divisions. We thank Yvonne Couper and Mary Gifford for donating a trophy for the winners and runners up in each division.
Congratulations to Rose Alpen who won Division One (0-27) with a score of 35 points which was the best score of the day. Kathy King was the runner up with 33 points.
Division Two (28-54) winner was Chris Cunial who came in the 34 points. Two shots back was runner up Ellen McMaster.
Robyn Kefford won the NTP on the 7th hole. The score required to win a ball was 28 points. Ball winners were S Tyrell, E Graham, D Dossetor, L Colpo, M Gifford, D Knight, E Barker, L Humphreys, R Kefford, L Bock and N Cassidy.
Saturday's event was a Stroke round for the Monthly Medal sponsored by Central Butchery and we thank them for their generosity. Twenty-one ladies played and the scores reflected the blustery conditions.
Division One (0-28) and Monthly Medal winner was Annie Hicks with a score of 76 nett. One shot back was runner up Will Mead.
Congratulations to Karen Baratto who won Division Two (29-54) with 73 nett, the best score of the day. Karen also won the Monthly Medal. Runner up was Ellen McMaster who carded 77 nett.
Balls went down to 83 nett, L Humphreys, C Cunial, E Dal Bon, R Alpen, S Christie (visitor from Wodonga), E Graham, E Christie, S Niven, and K King
Stablefords are set down for today and on Saturday.
