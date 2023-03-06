The Area News

Griffith Ladies Golf March 6

Updated March 6 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 12:23pm
On Wednesday last, there was a terrific field of twenty-three ladies for our Opening Day which provided sufficient numbers for two divisions. We thank Yvonne Couper and Mary Gifford for donating a trophy for the winners and runners up in each division.

