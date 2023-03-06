The new Brady Painters Red Gum Plate champions were crowned at the Griffith Golf Club last Saturday.
Ross Marando and Michael Perre were crowned champions after a titanic tussle with defending champions Anthony Ross and John Witherspoon on the final hole.
The defending champions needed to overcome a huge handicap advantage almost pulling it off. Perre and Marando were off to a flyer, after they squared the first hole, then won the next three, lost the 5th, won 6th, and 8th, lost the 9th to turn three up.
The defending champions had it all to do and commenced the fight back, squaring 10th and 11th, then won the next four holes on the trot and hit the front.
Marando and Perre, using their handicap advantage, won the 16th to square things up. The 17th was squared, and the match went down the 18th all square. Perre used his two shots on the final hole for a 5 nett 3 to clinch the win.
A big thank you to Brady Painters for the continued support.
The event for members on Saturday was a single stroke with 82 players for the March monthly medal, sponsored by Aquina Murray Cod.
Taolo Toru fired 77 off the stick to win A Grade on 71 nett, carding a birdie on the 8th. Keiron Edwards runner-up on 72 nett, firing 83 on a countback over Jason Magoci 72 nett.
Paul Connell 69 nett won B Grade over Marc Tucker 72 nett.
John Bortolazzo 72 nett. the first time he broke 100 for a while won C Grade on a countback over Jim Shannon 72 nett.
Pins to 4th Jason Bartlett, 7th & 15th Chris Fuchs, 8th Taoloa Toru, 11th Bryan Salvestro, 16th Justin Robertson.
Vouchers to 77 nett. Pin sponsors Hanwood Butchery, Functional Physio, Pet Resort, Limone, Broomes and Eclipse.
The Pacific Island Golf Day on Sunday was a huge success, raising over $5,000 for Cancer for Kids.
There were 102 players in a 4 Person Ambrose won by Chris, Nathan and Trevor Richards and Mick Duncan on 52 1/8 nett. Runners-up were Craig Barrington, Mark Townsend, Andrew Scott, Marc Tucker 53 2/3 net. Third Ngarau Noa, Woetai, T. Paniana, M. Taikala 54.8 nett and fourth Garry & Blake Argus, Jason Magoci, Col Vearing 55 nett.
Pins 7th N. Noa, 1st M. Townsend, 11th Steve Matheson, 16th Joe Rovere, 18th Col Vearing. A Hungi was enjoyed by all.
A single stroke today, Saturday Stoke, qualifier for the Mobil Matchplay. Sunday a single stableford.
Members subs are due and must be paid by March 31.
The veterans played a single stableford last Thursday with 34 players in two grades.
Graham Sibraa 45 points won Div.1, runner-up Ssteve Matheson 39 points.
Div.2 Graeme Gifford 36 points on a countback over Doug McWilliam 36 points.
Pins 11th. James Browne, 15th. Graham Sibraa, 16th. Tony McBride.
Vouchers to 34 points.
Vets subs are due, envelopes in the Pro Shop.
A two grade single stableford last Wednesday .
Div.1 Ngarau Noa 38 points, Shane Gaffey 37 points on a countback over Duncan McWhirter 37 points.
Div.2 Ian Carney 36 points on a countback over Charlie Guglielmino 36 points.
Pins. 8th Taoloa Toru, 11th Jason Dunn, 16th Robin Salvestro.
Vouchers to 32 points.
