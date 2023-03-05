Looking beyond the Basin Plan is just as important

Every now and then a politician will pop up in NSW, or at the federal level and talk about the importance of completing the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.
'On-time and on-budget' are a common refrain, as well as commitments to working with other states.
We saw this when the MinCo agreed on a socio-economic test about whether recovering 450 gigalitres of 'up water' would see a negative socio-economic impact.
The agreement at the time was that if the impact was negative it was no go.
Everyone in the Murray electorate breathed a sigh of relief because we know that reducing the productive output of our irrigation farms fed by the Murrumbidgee or the Murray, will have a negative impact.
The change of government at the Commonwealth means that pushing to recover the full 450 has become a priority, while states kindly ask for more time.
We're all capable of walking and chewing gum, so in the new few weeks we'll be asked to vote for a new state government in NSW.
The next NSW Government needs to make sure that if, and when the Murray-Darling Basin Plan is completed the next project needs to be about firming up supply of water for production.
For the last decade or so we've been focused on the implementation of the plan and that's important.
What comes next will be even more important.
And here's an idea we've prepared earlier - turning Lake Coolah into water storage.
It's got all the hallmarks of a great idea, creating space for more water, using that water to meet the expectations of the plan while also providing water for farmers to grow the things we like to eat.
Politically, it's right up there with what the Nationals like to talk about, building more dams, and for Labor and the Liberals - it's a brilliant nation building project as they like to call it.
The only real problem is that this idea isn't in the current Murray-Darling Basin Plan but should the boffins start gathering in Canberra talking about the next part, the second stage or a continuation of the existing plan - Lake Coolah as water storage on the Murrumbidgee, has to be on the agenda.
Declan Rurenga, editor
drurenga@areanews.com.au
