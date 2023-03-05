After their strongest preseason in years and a try within the first five minutes, the Riverina Bulls never looked in doubt of winning their round one Country Championships game against Monaro on Sunday.
Travelling to Canberra to take on the Colts at Rugby League HQ, Riverina travelled home 46-12 winners over the capital side.
Coach Aaron Gorrell said he couldn't call out a single player after a fantastic team effort.
"I don't think we had a bad player to be honest," Gorrell said.
"I know probably most coaches say that when they win, but I couldn't fault anyone and I don't want to put someone up higher than anyone else because I thought it was a massive effort from all 17 blokes.
"We've still got a long way to go and we'll enjoy this one but we won't get too carried away with it."
High intensity play from Riverina from the kick off meant the side never looked in doubt of winning.
With a strong pre-season run from the playing side, Gorrell said he couldn't fault the commitment from players.
"We've got some guys that are travelling four and a half hours to come to training, you don't just do that and not be fully committed," he said.
After a trial game last week with Western Rams, Gorrell said he'd hope to see better support play from his side, and was pleased to see them take the message to heart.
"One of the things we wanted to work on from that Western game was our support play," he said.
"I thought our play today was pretty good and that shows with the different try scorers, we had blokes pushing through the line to support each other.
"If you've got people doing that, your attack flows a lot better."
With seven try scorers, including a double from James Morgan, Gorrell couldn't have asked more from his side.
Dependable full back Latrell Siegwalt converted for the Bulls in the first half, but a knock to the knee early in the second resulted Hamish Starr to step in for the remainder of the game.
Jordan Anderson was helped from the field in the second half following a knock to his left knee but Gorrell is confident he'll be okay.
With no word yet on when or where their next round game will be, Gorrell said he's hoping for confirmation soon from the competition to help aid in the side's preparation.
There's one thing he knows he'll be focusing on at training though, after being displeased with one key statistic.
"By the penalty count obviously our discipline isn't very good," he said.
"We'll have to try and stem those penalties a little bit, I don't know what it was but it was pretty high, so we'll obviously have to have a look at that and the reason why we were giving those away.
"But they just worked hard, we put ourselves in some tough situations there at times but to their credit they didn't miss the task or drop the tough carries.
"Our kick chase I thought was really good and put their back three under a lot of pressure."
Illawarra South Coast defeated Macarthur in the other Country Championships southern conference game on Sunday morning.
