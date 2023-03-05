A destructive spell from Noah Gaske has helped the Leagues Panthers retake top spot and ensure the battle of the minor premiership would come down to the final round after a resounding win over Exies Eagles.
The Eagles won the toss and elected to bat and were hoping to wrap up their spot in finals with a strong start from Craig Burge and James Mann.
It wasn't to be, however, as Mann (1) fell early to the bowling of Dean Villata (1/11) with the score on 11.
Josh Davis and Burge tried to get their side back on track and looked to be making solid headway before Davis (5) was the next to depart when he was knocked over by Dan Bozic (1/11).
The Eagles were finally able to get some runs on the board, with Burge leading the way alongside captain Connor Bock.
The third-wicket pairing was able to get their side to 73 before Noah Gaske started his destructive spell picking up the wicket of Bock (15).
Gaske (6/22) followed that up with the key wicket of Burge (38) and then rolled through the middle order picking up Zac Dart (9), Braydn Challis (0), Ryan Bock (1) and Duane Ashcroft (1).
The slide from the Eagles was complete, with Leagues captain Jimmy Binks (2/9) picking up the remaining wickets of Ahmed Bilal (1) and Sam Breed (1) as the Eagles lost 7/16 to be bowled out for 89 in the 33rd over.
The Panthers were in no mood to hang around with Jack Rowston and Matt Keenan able to make the early inroads needed.
The opening partnership put on 65 runs inside the first 12 overs before the Eagles were finally able to make a breakthrough.
Bilal was able to pick up the wicket of Rowston (34), while Bock (1/35) was able to knock over Reece Matheson (3) cheaply.
The slight wobble from the Panthers continued as, with the side within 14 runs of victory as Bilal struck again to see Keenan (24) make his way back to the pavilion as the Panthers lost 3/10 in the space of three overs.
The slide was prevented from getting worse for the Panthers as Connor Matheson (7*) and Jimmy Binks (7*) were able to bring the game to a conclusion as the Leagues side picked up a seven-wicket victory with 147 balls remaining.
The bonus point win for the Panthers sees them move three points clear at the top of the table, meaning the game against Coro Cougars will decide the minor premiership.
