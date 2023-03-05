Hanwood has put themselves in the position to make the one-day final after a commanding victory over Exies Diggers.
The Wanderers headed into the game knowing that a win was the only way they would keep their hopes of reaching the one-day final next weekend, as they were two points behind the second-placed Coro side on the one-day table.
Taking on a Diggers side who were attempting to keep their season alive with just nine players, but after Hanwood won the toss, they looked to make the most of the conditions.
Dean Catanzariti and Jordan Whitworth were able to make the start their side needed with a 65-run opening partnership before Diggers were finally able to make a breakthrough as Whitworth (29) hit a return catch back to Josh Lanham (1/23), and the Diggers bowler made no mistake.
Diggers would have hoped that the fall of Whitworth may have swung the momentum in their favour however, Hanwood had other ideas.
Hanwood captain Charlie Cunial went at nearly a run-a-ball as they continued to take the game away from the Diggers side.
Cunial combined with Catanzariti for 84 runs before Cunial fell to the bowling of Liam Greenaway (1/43), but Hanwood were well ahead with the score on 2/149 after 28 overs.
With 12 over remaining in their innings Hanwood had the chance to set a monster total with some quick runs in that back end of their innings.
While Pardeep Deol (3) fell cheaply to the bowling of Dan Hillam (1/33), and after posting his fifty Catanzariti (62) was caught by Greenaway off the bowling of Hilton Hargreaves (1/25), Hanwood were able to keep the runs ticking over.
With 6.3 overs left in their innings, Micheal Crosato (36*) and Archer Nugan (22*) were able to add 53 runs to see the Wanderers finish their 40 overs on 4/220.
It was always going to be a tough ask for the Diggers side to chase down the total, and if they were to have any hope, they needed to make a strong start at the top of the order.
It wasn't to be, however as despite making a strong start Kyle Pete (10), after hitting 10 runs off the first four balls, fell to the bowling of Josh Carn.
Carn followed that up the very next ball with the dismissal of Ben Fattore (0), but for the third straight week, the left-armer was unable to pick up the hat-trick.
Josh Lanham and Jensen Hargreaves were tasked with the difficult task of trying to rebuild their side's innings.
They were able to add 13 runs before the wickets started to fall again as Rajesh Johar (2/16) picked up the wickets of Josh Lanham (8) and Hillam (3), while Carn continued to be destructive at the other end picking up Hargreaves (4) and Greenaway (9) to see Diggers fall to 6/38.
Diggers' last line of resistance added 12 runs but when Nick Zappala (6) was run out by Dean Catanzariti and Kalish Dave (8) was knocked over by Carn (5/33), Diggers were bowled out for just 53.
The defeat ends Diggers hopes of finals, while the bonus point win for Hanwood moves them five points clear on the one-day ladder.
