AFL Riverina are determined to explore every possible avenue to keep the Farrer League under 17.5 competition from collapsing this season.
AFL Riverina chairman Michael Irons admits he is 'greatly concerned about the viability of the competition' after clubs gave an update of their position at Sunday's annual general meeting.
While Marrar, North Wagga and Temora confirmed their place with enough numbers, Northern Jets revealed they are fighting an uphill battle to field an under 17.5 team this year.
The Jets, who claimed the Farrer League under 17.5 premiership last September, have lost 14 players from their grand final team, leaving them with 8 to 10 definite starters for this year.
But the Jets are determined to kick on given a drop to just three teams would most likely make the competition unviable.
Irons declared AFL Riverina will explore every avenue to keep the competition alive.
"We're greatly concerned about the viability of the competition," Irons said.
"Three teams makes it hard. Last year we managed to continue with four and we hope to do so again this year.
"We are looking around, knowing the Jets situation now, and looking at how we can support them in regards to either more permits or players that could feed in to support their numbers.
"We're currently assessing that as well as taking into consideration some other options which we're pursuing over the next week and we'll meet again with clubs early next week, hopefully Monday night, to give them an update with a path forward from there."
One option AFL Riverina is set to explore is joint ventures with Riverina League clubs that boast excess numbers.
"Is there an opportunity for clubs that have had strong juniors coming through South West or Wagga and District juniors to support as a joint venture with some of the Farrer clubs, to support their numbers as well to ensure we definitely have four sides?" Irons asked.
"We'll see where we can go to from there."
With East Wagga-Kooringal among some Farrer League clubs hopeful of returning to the under 18 competition next year, Irons described this season as 'critical' for the future.
"We just need to get through this year," he said.
"This year is probably the most critical, hoping that there are some stronger numbers for some of the other clubs in 2024."
Northern Jets president Jack Fisher did not hide away from their player numbers predicament but vowed they will do everything they can to get a team off the ground.
"We're struggling for numbers," Fisher said.
"We're trying to get a side but on paper we've got eight or 10 blokes. Even the age lift doesn't really help us. We had permits for them playing as an 18-year-old last year.
"We still haven't completely ruled it out. Simon Gaynor is adamant of getting a side and he's taken on the coaching job.
"We're still trying. Simon is very passionate about wanting to keep the 17s, which we all are as well."
Fisher said the Jets, like all clubs, have a responsibility to the competition to do everything they can to field under 17s.
"We know how things work. If you lose something, it's very hard to get it back. If you lose the whole competition, it's even harder," he said.
"That's why we're trying to push pretty hard to get a side. What do 17-year-olds at Marrar do when you've got a heap of numbers for firsts and a heap of numbers for seconds, they end up losing kids and I don't want to see that happen.
"We're trying our best."
AFL Riverina haven't officially moved the competition to under 18s but that is the model they are working on for the upcoming season.
