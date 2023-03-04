Griffith voters will get the chance to meet the five candidates announced for the state election on Thursday.
The Griffith Business Chamber is hosting a candidates forum at the Exies Sports Club on March 9.
As well as giving voters a chance to meet the people who aim to be their representative, there will be an opportunity for those in attendance to ask questions as well hearing the answers to questions prepared by journalists.
"The aim of the event is for members of the community to hear directly from their local candidates about their policy priorities, and to have a chance to put their questions to them too," Griffith Business Chamber president John Nikolic said.
"This year the Chamber has decided to try something a little bit different in terms of format, with question and answer style sessions to be run by independent journalists, and the overall event moderated by the Chamber.
"As far as is possible, candidates will be given an equal opportunity to respond to questions in relation to key policy areas, including health, education, water, poker machine reform, the role of independents versus political parties and the Chamber's priority policy area - being the worker and housing shortage crisis."
Mr Nikolic said members of the public were welcome to suggest questions to the Chamber as well.
The candidates attending include the incumbent Member for Murray Helen Dalton, the Nationals' candidate Peta Betts, and independents Kevin Farrell, David Landini and Greg Adamson.
The Area News will have representatives at the event and editor Declan Rurenga said it was a great chance for voters to see candidates make their pitch to be elected.
"Murray is a huge electorate and this meet the candidates event will give voters a unique insight into their candidates," Mr Rurenga said.
"Our publisher, Australian Community Media is running a statewide election survey and so far health services is one of the key areas of concern.
"We're very keen to see what ideas, or solutions the winner of the March election will take to Macquarie Street."
Griffith Business Chamber's Meet the Candidates event will start from 5.45pm at the Exies Sports Club on Thursday, March 9.
