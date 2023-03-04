The Area News
Nsw Election

Business Chamber brings state election candidates together to face community

Updated March 4 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
Griffith Business Chamber president John Nikolic said a Meet the Candidates forum set for March 9 would see political hopefuls quizzed on six areas before facing questions from the community. Photo by Allan Wilson

Griffith voters will get the chance to meet the five candidates announced for the state election on Thursday.

Local News

