The Thriving Women conference is keeping a sharp eye out for presenters to speak at the 2023 conference.
The conference, celebrating women in agriculture, is being held in Wagga at Charles Sturt University from August 13 to 15 but while the venue, theme and days might have been set, there's one more thing to lock in before the conference can go ahead.
Organisers are now seeking submissions from those keen to speak and share their own knowledge of women in agriculture.
Conference co-convenor Lisa Anderson said they were keen to see a wide range of topics and were open to different types of talks that taught different techniques that guests could put into use.
"The expectation of presentations is that they are largely based around "Toolbox Talks", the idea being that whilst the audience is presented content, they are also given something to add to their "tool box" to take home and put into practice," she explained.
"This could be a new skill, a plan or new practical information. Presentation types could be interactive workshop, a 'campfire session' whereby the facilitator invites discussion ... a traditional presentation with a short Q&A session or even another format altogether!"
The Thriving Women conference has been run in South Australia every two years since 2018, bringing together those in agriculture and has proved so popular that the conference is now being held in NSW for the first time.
Fostering a safe and welcoming environment, the event encourages the development of networks, knowledge, and skills through participation and contact with other delegates.
Organisers aim to help attendees find confidence, as well as pick up new skills to progress the wider field of agriculture.
