Vanuatu workers residing in Griffith hold extreme concern for their loved ones, friends and communities as their homes brace for the second major tropical storm to hit the area in days.
Cyclone Judy (category four) rattled communities in the Pacific Islands earlier this week and another, Cyclone Kevin (category four) is expected to make landfall on Saturday.
If that wasn't enough, a 6.7 magnitude earthquake also struck Vanuatu's northern province on Friday.
Griffith resident, Jenelle Joseph, is appealing for donations from locals and business owners to assist the people of Vanuatu's Tanna Island and surrounds.
Ms Joseph has been the director of charity organisation, Tanna Projects Ltd, for over six years after establishing it in 2016, shortly after one of the worst natural disasters in Vanuatu's history, the category five Cyclone Pam.
"As part of this charity, we have been looking after people in the poorest area of Tanna by delivering clothes and food each year since 2016," Ms Joseph said.
With the pandemic cancelling flights to Vanuatu and hindering efforts to get there, she became involved in the Federal Government's Seasonal Work Program sourcing Vanuatu men and bringing them to Griffith to work.
Here, they are able to make an income to support their loved ones back home and change their living standards.
"We brought 33 to Griffith and taught them how to manage work life, cook on gas and electricity and live independently," she said.
"Recently, I was looking to bring more over when the flight was cancelled as a result of Cyclone Kevin.
"Many of these men are worried sick about their families back home in Tanna.
"The Vanuatu Prime Minister has today declared a state of emergency. The first cyclone has wiped out grass huts which most live in, phone communication is non existent, there is no power, crops are uprooted and trees badly damaged.
"Growing food will now be difficult as topsoil will be washed away and water sources will be contaminated with animal waste. The threat of listeria is high.
"No planes will be coming in or out of Vanuatu for days and ferries will only be able to service islands most in need with food supplies and building materials.
"Dry, clean clothing would be scarce, and now they are about to be hit by another potential category four storm," she said.
She hopes to organise a charity event in Griffith to feature food, cultural music and dancing in an effort to raise funds.
"Currently there are many Vanuatu people working in Griffith and surrounding areas. Most of them are from Tanna and they are also some of the best workers. I would love to hear from businesses and residents who are able to help in any way," Ms Joseph said.
