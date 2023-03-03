The Area News

Griffith's Vanuatuan community shaken by cyclone's effects on country

By Allan Wilson
Updated March 3 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 4:02pm
Ms Joseph (second from left) pictured with some of Griffiths Vanuatu community who have been working in the Griffith area as a result of the seasonal work program. Photo supplied.

Vanuatu workers residing in Griffith hold extreme concern for their loved ones, friends and communities as their homes brace for the second major tropical storm to hit the area in days.

