Magistrate warns junior sport parents to keep hands to themselves

A magistrate has warned Griffith parents involved in junior sport to keep to the sidelines and keep their hands to themselves when young people are playing or training.
"You never interfere with the players," magistrate Trevor Khan told Griffth Local Court.
"The bottom line is, one parent steps over the line and you initiate something approximating all-out war."
Mr Khan made the comments during the sentencing of a volunteer fill-in coach in Hebden Street, Yoogali who tugged on the shorts of a junior football player during a training exercise.
The 46-year-old man faced court on March 1 over the charge of common assault and entered a plea of guilty.
Documents tendered to court said the man was volunteering as a stand-in coach on September 21, 2022.
He was standing near a young player during a training drill and, as the ball was kicked from the corner into play, he grabbed the bottom of the player's shorts and pulled them downwards to distract the player from getting possession of the ball.
The victim was not exposed but experienced considerable distress.
The victim made a statement to police on September 28, before CCTV footage was provided.
The man told police during an interview on October 20 that he had tried to prevent the player from getting possession of the ball.
The man's legal representative, Chelsea Connell, asked Mr Khan for her client's plea to be considered for a discount for being made at an early opportunity following an agreement of the facts tendered to court.
Mr Khan accepted the plea of guilty but pointed out that in a previous appearance in court, a plea of not guilty had been entered.
"My client is extremely remorseful," Ms Connell said. "He's offered no excuses."
She said her client's behaviour wasn't just out of line but out of character and he was extremely worried about the possible consequences stemming from his actions.
Mr Khan said he had the read character reference provided and felt that the man would not come before the court again.
The man was convicted and fined $500.
Mr Khan said it didn't matter whether it was hockey or horse riding - parents and spectators should leave players alone.
"You never interfere with the players," he said. "The bottom line is, one parent steps over the line and you initiate something approximating all-out war."
