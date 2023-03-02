The Area News

Successful artists to be announced by early May for hospital redevelopment project

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated March 3 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 8:29am
Healthy number of artworks for hospital

With expressions of interest now closed to artists looking to submit works to be featured in the redeveloped Griffith Base Hospital, CAD Factory's is now in the process of collating the works.

