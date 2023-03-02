Healthy number of artworks for hospital

With expressions of interest now closed to artists looking to submit works to be featured in the redeveloped Griffith Base Hospital, CAD Factory's is now in the process of collating the works.
A raft of choices have been received for the project which aims to beautify the space of the new hospital through cultural artistic renderings relevant to the Griffith area.
Artworks aim to enhance patient, visitor, staff and care experiences and capture the facility's unique and distinctive identity.
CAD Factory artistic director, Vic McEwan, said successful artists will be announced around late April or early May.
"We've received a great number of applications and are in the process of shortlisting them," Mr McEwan said.
"Most of the works were from people with a connection to Griffith and the MLHD, including those who now live away.
"There's a great selection of different types, approaches, materials, all of which the arts working groups at the hospital can choose from.
"A number are mural-based while others suggest whole different approaches, including digital, handmade, etchings and painting. There are some fun quirky suggestions that also hold meaningful cultural significance."
Mr McEwan said the project is just the first stage of the commitment to arts development at the hospital.
"There will be 11 commissions that will be rolled out in total as part of the redevelopment," he said.
"One is a community cultural courtyard which will see works added to create privacy and beauty.
"Another is an Indigenous welcoming feature at the hospital's emergency entrance. Artists are also asked to come up with ideas about how to portray the multicultural aspects of Griffith and tell a story about that history.
"In addition, a larger cultural commission is planned for the outdoors areas of the grounds. One of the prerequisites is the successful artist would come up with ways they can also utalise school groups in the work.
"The important thing about this is trying to bring in a variety of different groups in Griffith to collaborate with the artist. I'm looking forward to seeing who will be successful."
