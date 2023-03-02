Griffith Post-School Options are ready to show off their agriculture, woodworking and even jewellery skills at the upcoming Chili and Chocolate Festival.
The Chili and Chocolate Festival is setting up shop on March 11 at the Griffith Showgrounds, raising money for Post-School Options with a day of sweetness and spice in equal measure. The celebration will feature a chili-eating competition and a special guest appearance from NSW's current chili eating champion Adam Conelle.
There'll also be market stalls, including one from GPSO themselves selling all kinds of produce and craftwork - with all money raised from selling their handiwork going back to the centre to fund existing and future programs.
Marc Catanzariti, a worker at the centre, said that they and their clients had been growing chillies since December but had been growing produce for use in their cooking for months prior to that.
"Participants learn all sorts of life skills. Mainly woodworking and cooking, they make preserves, dehydrated fruits as well as serving boards and planter boxes."
Even the furniture in the centre has been refurbished by clients and staff working together, and the vegetable planters outside are put together
"Some of our other groups make soaps or candles."
Adam, a particularly passionate and creative client, has even taken to creating his own jewellery line to use as gifts or sold. His bracelets, necklaces and earrings will also be on offer at the Chili and Chocolate Festival.
Mr Catanzariti said that GPSO's specialties on offer at the Chili and Chocolate Festival would be chocolate-coated oranges and chocolate infused with chili.
"Our catchphrase is 'made with love.'"
GPSO is now preparing for the winter season, and foreshadowed the potential of broccoli, cauliflower and carrots coming up among plenty more healthy crops.
On cooking, Mr Catanzariti said he hoped to put together a class on pasta sauces in the near future.
This is the second market that GPSO will have set up shop in, after finding success in their debut in 2022 - even securing a wedding order of 170 jams.
"It's been sold in-house, but we've had great success at markets ... If people are unlucky or can't find a time, people can always come and purchase from us directly. We've got products for sale Monday to Friday."
