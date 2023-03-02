The Area News
What's on

Griffith Post-School Options will be setting up a market stall at the Chili and Chocolate Festival to show off their handicraft

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated March 2 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith Post-School Options will be setting up this stall at the Chili and Chocolate Festival on March 11. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Griffith Post-School Options are ready to show off their agriculture, woodworking and even jewellery skills at the upcoming Chili and Chocolate Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.