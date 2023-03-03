WHAT'S ON: Tickets to cover band's show nearly gone

Iconic band to come to life on stage this Friday
The Creedence Clearwater Collective comes to Griffith with the songs the iconic band played, and wrote for others. Doors open on Friday at the Griffith Regional Theatre from 7.30pm. A handful of tickets remain.
Get active on Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval
Whether it's walking by yourself, with your family or the dog, Griffith parkrun is a relaxed way of getting out and about on a Saturday morning. The free event starts from 8am on Saturday at Ted Scobie Oval. Running is not required.
Weekend nightlife around the city
Ben and Ali start your weekend at the Griffith Leagues Club from 6.30pm on Friday. Getupndans take the stage at the Griffith Exies Club from 7.30pm on Saturday. Zak Hawkins performs at the Griffith Leagues Club from 8pm on Saturday. Max Jones takes the microphone at 2.30pm on Sunday at the Coro Club.
Fresh food, crafts, plants, bric-a-brac and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, cakes, homemade items, jewellery, plants and more plus fresh bacon and egg rolls and hot coffee. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
Robert Sherwood Duffield brings work to Griffith
Award-winning artist Robert Sherwood Duffield's latest exhibition comes to the city. Duffield has toured his work internationally and has several pieces kept in private and public collections. His belief is art is about transformation of and inside the artist. The exhibition will run until March 26.
Your weekly guide to what's happening
Got an event coming up and want to help get the word out? Email editor@areanews.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.