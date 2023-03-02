LETTERS: 'Less water, less farm production, higher prices'

How important is milk to the average Australian family? How important is bread, or clean, green Australian grown rice? These are staple foods on which almost every family relies, and has done so for generations.
Why, then, do we have federal decision-making that puts their supply in jeopardy and as a consequence leads to higher prices and even more cost of living pressures?
Let's take milk as a prime example, as the chief executive of the Canadian company Saputo went on an Australian tour, during which he is announced the closure of milk processing facilities.
This CEO, Lino A Saputo, says the biggest challenge for Australia's milk processing sector was a long-term decline in milk supply, with a dairy pool that has been steadily declining.
The country was producing 11 billion litres of milk in the early 2000s, and this is now down to 8.5 million litres.
Any economist will tell you that a consequence of reduced supply is increased demand, and this leads to increased prices.
Many of the dairy farmers who have exited the industry are from northern Victoria and southern NSW, which in the past has made a far greater contribution to our milk supply than it does today.
Unfortunately, these farmers were forced out of the industry by expensive and unreliable water.
The Albanese Government now has plans to recover more water through damaging buybacks, and will no doubt again target these regions.
The risk, of course, is that we will have further declines in milk production, less wheat and other crops, including rice which is such an important international staple food that is grown more efficiently in Australia than anywhere else in the world.
Buybacks are an expedient political method that have adverse consequences for household budgets and damage rural communities. Because of this, they should never be an option.
If we are ever able to reach a point where decisions around water and our environment are based on evidence, instead of the current political expediency, our nation will be far better off.
The Greens are right to argue for no new coal and gas projects. The International Energy Agency (IEA) works with countries around the world to shape energy policies for a "secure and sustainable future" - something we all want.
The agency's 2021 Flagship report Net Zero by 2050: A Roadmap for the Global Energy Sector clearly stated that "Beyond projects already committed as of 2021, there are no new oil and gas fields approved for development in our [net-zero 2050] pathway, and no new coal mines or mine extensions are required."
This was confirmed in its World Energy Outlook 2022 report.
Despite this advice, there are 114 new coal and gas projects in Australia's investment pipeline and an analysis by the Australian Parliamentary Library estimates those projects in total "have the potential to create 2.5 times Australia's domestic emissions each year."
In 2016, Australia signed the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5C. According to the International Institute for Sustainable Development, there is a "large consensus" across all published studies that developing new oil and gas fields is "incompatible" with the 1.5C target.
Many are fearful of the environmental and cultural effects of these projects on their land.
Narrabri, for example, the NSW Department of Planning received 23,000 submissions - the most ever received on a major resource project, with only 300 in support.
If we don't stop opening new fossil fuel projects now, when will we?
Email your letter to the editor to letters@areanews.com.au, or post it to PO Box 1004, Griffith, NSW, 2680. All letters must be accompanied by a name (for publication) and address (not for publication). Or use the form below...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.