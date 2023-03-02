The Area News
What's on

International Women's Day arts morning and lunch to be about connecting and celebrating

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated March 2 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 11:25am
International Women's Day group co-facilitator, Peta Dummett. Photo Allan Wilson.

A women's social networking event featuring arts, crafts and food, is being planned for next week to coincide with International Women's Day.

Allan Wilson

