A women's social networking event featuring arts, crafts and food, is being planned for next week to coincide with International Women's Day.
The annual event, which has been organsied by the Griffith Women on Fire in the past, is slated for March 10 at the Griffith Pioneer museum and is being supported by Soroptimists International and Griffith City Council, in partnership with the Community Center.
It's hoped the free event will serve as a meet and greet, particularly for women who are new to the area.
The day is being supported by a $2000 NSW government grant for international women's day events across the state.
International Women's Day group co-facilitator, Peta Dummett, is hoping for a good crowd.
"Normally they get around 60 people but this time I hope to see about 100 attend.
"When I was successful for this grant, I saw this as a great opportunity to partner with the Griffith Soroptimists to see this event continue," Ms Dummett said.
"Because we are such a culturally diverse community, the aim is to bring women together for a social engagement to meet others in the community as well as enhance well-being. It's also an opportunity for them to learn about support agencies in town if they need them.
"Focally, this will be about creating a social setting where people can relax and enjoy themselves.
"When I was successful for the funding, I thought it would be better to share with a group that was already planning an event to coincide with International Women's Day.
"Bookings aren't needed. Attendees just need to bring themselves and a plate of food they're willing to share for what will be a very enjoyable day," she said.
It will commence at 10am, with the Community Center's Trauma Teddy group in attendance for those wishing to know more about their cause.
Arts and crafts activities, including the making of friendship bracelets and community mural canvases, will be featured, and a guest speaker will deliver a talk during lunch.
Murrumbidgee Regional High school students are also set to impress with a cultural dance show.
"Although some food will be supplied, those attending are really encouraged to bring a plate of food so we have plenty of cuisine to go around," Ms Dummett said.
Transport can also be arranged on request and while the event is free, gold coin donations are appreciated.
For more information, contact Ms Dummett at the Griffith Community Center on (02) 69624144.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
