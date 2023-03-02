Griffith City Council has been ordered to reinstate a long-serving employee after the Industrial Relations Commission found he was unfairly dismissed last October.
In September last year, council suspended without pay its team leader of traffic facilities, Rocco Romeo, after it was revealed he failed to declare that his driver's licence had been suspended despite it being a requirement of his job.
On questioning, Romeo admitted to being suspended while driving a council vehicle "a couple of times in the depot".
However he further misled the council as to how long the suspension was for, initially stating it was for three months, then four, when the duration was actually six months.
During the council's investigation into the matter, Romeo provided a letter from his doctor saying he had had a "difficult time" over the past 12 months, suffering from bladder cancer needing surgery, severe hypertension, severe nasal construction with sleep apnoea needing surgery, and depression.
On October 12, 2022, the council's general manager Brett Stonestreet informed Romeo via letter that his employment was terminated from that day and he would receive five weeks pay in lieu of notice.
At the time of termination, Romeo was just a week shy of serving 24 years with the council.
On February 22, Commissioner Damian Sloan of the IRC ordered the council to reinstate his position after finding the dismissal was unfair.
Defending their actions, the council argued that according to a disciplinary clause from the "Local Government (State) Award (2020)" they were justified in terminating Romeo's employment.
However, the commissioner found the council's dismissal on these grounds was "unjust" and that council "was not entitled to rely" on the identified part of the award as they did not follow appropriate steps leading up to that point.
Commissioner Sloan also disagreed with claims by the council that Romeo's misconduct was at the higher end of objective seriousness.
"I am not persuaded that the council has met its onus of demonstrating that Mr Romeo's misconduct warranted the termination of his employment, much less on a summary basis. I find that the dismissal was unjust," he said.
The commissioner also found the council discounted the medical information provided by Romeo, failing to place adequate consideration on the state of Romeo's mental health at the time of the incidents in 2022.
"The council should have made further enquiries before discounting the medical information provided by Mr Romeo," Commissioner Sloan found.
However, Commissioner Sloan dismissed Romeo's argument that council failed to interview relevant witnesses before his dismissal, finding that "an employer is not required to canvass the views of the workforce as to what disciplinary action ought to be taken against an employee who is found to have engaged in misconduct".
While the commissioner found the council acted harshly in dismissing the long-serving employee, he said it was not required to pay Romeo for the period between October 12 and March 6 given his behaviour "called for a sanction of some kind".
Commissioner Sloan ordered Romeo be returned to the job he previously held with the council on March 6.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
