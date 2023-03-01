A Griffith dance studio has joined an important cause to promote water safety through a new program aimed at children under five.
Melissa's Dance Studio on Whybrow Street has joined dozens of other Ready Set Dance studios around the state for the cause.
The program is in collaboration with Kids Alive - Do the Five, with studios aimed at delivering water safety classes to childcare centers and preschools at no cost.
Owner of Melissa's Dance Studio, Melissa Brown, said she is thrilled to be part of the one-of-a-kind initiative, calling it particularly important for children in regional and rural areas.
"I've had my studio for 22 years and there has never been anything like this," Ms Brown said.
"The program is delivered through lessons focusing on storytelling, music and dance. We would read a book, do some dancing, and have some fun. Through this we would also talk about other important safety precautions like applying sunscreen and wearing a hat.
READ MORE
"But there is a very serious underlining message about water safety which is especially important in places like Griffith where there are a lot of channels, lakes and rivers. It isn't just about being safe at the pool.
"We want them to know what areas are safe to swim in and which aren't."
The program will get underway next week and she hopes to hear from as many childcare centers and preschool's as possible.
"Myself and others at the school have been trained online to deliver this program. We are going to start implementing the program in our own dance classes from next week.
"I would love to see this become a permanent feature because, in our area, water safety should be promoted all year round, not just in summer.
"Wherever we can deliver this message to the most amount of children involved, the better. It's a one off lesson which can be delivered to preschool's and daycare's for as many days of the week as we are needed," Ms Brown said.
In the past year, there were 17 drowning deaths among children aged zero to four years and while this is a 29 per cent decrease on the previous year and a 23 per cent decrease on the 10-year average, Kids Alive Managing Director Emma Lawrence said Kids Alive's goal is to get this number to zero.
"We're always looking at innovative ways we can get water safety messages out into the community. Our partnership with Ready Set Dance means schools will now be broadening that reach within their local communities through their shows," she said.
A 2022 Royal Life Saving drowning report revealed kids aged zero to four years drowned in pools (35 per cent), lakes and dams (23 per cent), rivers and creeks (six per cent), bathtubs and spa baths (12 per cent) and at the beach (six per cent), with 76% of drownings occurring after children had fallen into the water.
"The Australian water safety strategy has identified the under-five age group as one of the most vulnerable to drowning," she said.
"Resources are tight, especially in regional areas and the spread of locations of Ready Set Dance will help bring our message to the right areas."
Those interested in the program should contact Melissa's Dance Studio on 0407 408 434.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.