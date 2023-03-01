The Area News

Melissa's Dance Studio joins Kids Alive Do The Five to promote water safety

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated March 2 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DOING THE FIVE: Owner of Melissa's Dance Studio, Melissa Brown, with youngsters Aria and Ella Preece. Photo by Allan Wilson

A Griffith dance studio has joined an important cause to promote water safety through a new program aimed at children under five.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.