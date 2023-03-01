The Area News

Griffith City Council voted to provide $1000 to Hanwood Public School to finish a mural

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
March 1 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council voted to provide $1000 to Hanwood Public School for their cultural centre. Photo by Monica St Baker

Griffith City Council voted on a last-minute addition to the Community Grants Program at the February 28 council meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.