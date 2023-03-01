Griffith City Council voted on a last-minute addition to the Community Grants Program at the February 28 council meeting.
Council met to vote on which community projects would receive money from the Community Grant Program for 2023 out of fifteen applications.
While council staff presented six applications as strong contenders, Councillor Dino Zappacosta quickly added an amendment to support Hanwood Public School's application for $1000 to finish a mural.
Councillor Anne Napoli seconded the motion, allowing Cr Zappacosta to plead his case.
"I looked very closely at all the applications ... I was able to have a look at the Hanwood School project where they ask for $1000 to finish off a mural which to them is a vital part of their cultural program," Cr Zappacosta said.
"The school spent nearly $400,000 between government grant funds and the P&C's own funds. They've been able to develop a wonderful cultural area, and the mural that they wanted to put up there would give inspiration to the children."
Councillor Zappacosta emphasised that the project would benefit the whole school and surrounding community.
"It's not only a capital project, it's something which the school needs for their own sense of belonging."
Councillors approved the addition unanimously.
Griffith City Council also quickly agreed to sponsor the upcoming Riverina Field Days event, to the tune of $5000. The council has supported the event every year since 2018 - except 2020 when the event was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Council will also be providing in-kind support for the Field Days through maintenance of the Griffith Showgrounds and supplying garbage disposal for the event.
