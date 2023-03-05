The Area News

Goolgowi and Yenda Blueheelers to face off in Billy Hale Memorial game

By Liam Warren
Updated March 5 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 11:00am
The Yenda Blueheelers and Goolgowi Rabbitohs will face off at Wade Park with the memory of a favourite son at the forefront of their mind.

