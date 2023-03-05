The Yenda Blueheelers and Goolgowi Rabbitohs will face off at Wade Park with the memory of a favourite son at the forefront of their mind.
The Billy Hale Memorial game will see the two clubs the talented fullback represented before he passed away in 2020.
The idea behind the game was put into action by Billy's dad Geoff, and after having to postpone the clash due to COVID, the two sides will finally have the chance to take to the field.
"Geoff started this the year after he passed away and after having a year off just due to COVID, but it is great to have it back this year, and everyone is pumped to see it back," Yenda Blueheelers' Jordon Burley said.
"Lance Poka and Geoff himself have put a lot of work behind the scenes, so it is good to get it off the ground again."
Wade Park will be a hive of activity with three games of football on Saturday, March 11.
"It is shaping to be a massive weekend for the communities in Goolgowi and Griffith and for the Hale family and friends as well," Burley said.
"We will have three games of footy with an old boys game, ladies tackle and then the main game as well.
"Not only is this a day of remembrance and celebration for our great mate Billy and his mother, Donna. But it's just another day where we try and break the stigma of mental health in not only our town but our region as a whole"
RELATED
There will be a five-dollar entry fee followed by an auction of the special jerseys designed for the game at the Yenda Hotel, with all of the proceeds raised being donated to Wellways and The Man Cave Support Group Griffith Chapter.
The game will also serve as a good hit out for both sides before their respective season get underway.
Goolgowi's ProTen Community Cup season will get underway with the knockout in Ivanhoe on May 13, while for the Blueheelers the Group 20 season will start their season against West Wyalong on April 22.
The action on field will get underway with the Old Boys match at 12.30pm followed by the Ladies Tackle game at 1.30pm.
The Billy Hale Memorial Game will close out the day with kick-off at 3pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.