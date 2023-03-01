If Hanwood wants to stay in the fight for the one-day final, a win against Exies Diggers this weekend is required.
Heading into this weekend, the Wanderers are two points behind Coro Cougars, and with this weekend being their final one-day game before the final, they need the six points to have any hope of qualifying.
The task won't be made easier for the Wanderers with Oliver Bartter, Hanwood's top run scorer, missing this weekend after being handed a one-game suspension after an incident in the Wanderers clash with Exies Eagles last weekend.
For Diggers, the points are important if they are to make a late charge for a finals as they are currently 16 points behind the Eagles, meaning they need to win both of their final games to have any chance.
That will require their batting to show up across both games, which has been a bit of an issue this season with them only able to get two batters into the top 10 of the competition, and those runs haven't been a regular occurrence.
While the Diggers side took the first meeting between the two sides, Hanwood has been able to take two resounding victories in their last two clashes.
The crucial game will get underway at 1pm out at Graham McGann Oval in Hanwood.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
