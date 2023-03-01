The Area News
Inaugural Lake Woorabinda Festival set to debut March 11

By Allan Wilson
Updated March 1 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:30pm
Event organiser Alison Jardine. Photo supplied.

The Hillston community hopes to draw people from far and wide for the debut of a new festival celebrating Lake Woorabinda this month.

