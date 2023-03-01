The Hillston community hopes to draw people from far and wide for the debut of a new festival celebrating Lake Woorabinda this month.
It's hoped the success of the Lake Woorabinda Festival will lead to it becoming a regular annual feature, drawing people to Hillston and boosting the town's economy.
At a cost of $40,000, the event is being made possible by the NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events Program and Regional Arts Australia.
Event organiser Alison Jardine is hoping for a fun-filled, relaxing outing on the shores of Hillston's pristine lake.
"We haven't had a festival in a while and I just felt it would be nice to have one," Ms Jardine said. "The lake is lovely and I want to showcase and celebrate it by having this get-together."
The day will feature local markets and food stalls, jumping castles and a lantern workshop.
In the early evening the lanterns will be lit and floated on the lake while Melbourne band The Baker Boys will set the atmosphere with plenty of music from afternoon onwards.
A fireworks display will headline the show, slated to begin from 8pm.
"The community feedback regarding this has been very positive so far," Ms Jardine said.
"I'd like to draw people from other areas and hopefully get them to stay overnight. The show will be free entry, with the lantern workshops to start at 11am," she said.
"There will be plenty of food on offer, with wontons and dumplings being cooked, as well as curries, salads, meat and gravy rolls. At night the Lions Club will cook a barbecue.
"Aside from an ice cream van coming from Lake Cargelligo and Griffith, every other business and volunteer at the festival will be local.
"The aim of the festival is to celebrate our community, showcase the diversity of our area as well as encourage new visitors to enjoy everything our region has to offer. I hope the success of this will mean it becomes a regular annual event," she said.
A bar will be established from the late afternoon onwards and attendees are asked to refrain from bringing alcohol onto the site.
Glass will be prohibited.
The Festival will kick off from 11am March 11 at Lake Woorabinda.
