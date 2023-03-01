The Area News

Exies Eagles take on Leagues Panthers in GDCA first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated March 1 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 3:34pm
Exies Eagles have one foot in their first appearance in the GDCA first grade finals in a couple of seasons with a 16-point lead over Diggers with two rounds remaining.

