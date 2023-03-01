Exies Eagles have one foot in their first appearance in the GDCA first grade finals in a couple of seasons with a 16-point lead over Diggers with two rounds remaining.
It means that a win this weekend for the Eagles over Leagues Panthers would secure their spot regardless of what Diggers are able to pick up from their clash with Hanwood.
Knowing that his side is close to a finals return, captain Connor Bock wants his side to be in control of their own destiny after a strong showing last weekend against the Wanderers.
"Couldn't have asked for more out of them (last week), he said.
"We are almost there, but we still want to make sure we are winning our last two so that we that we can control it ourselves and not leave it up to anyone else."
The bowling unit from the Eagles has been a large reason why they find themselves in a position to make a return to the finals, with three of the top eight bowlers, including Bock, coming from the Eagles.
The area that has let the side down in the past has been the sundries, but the Eagles skipper is hopeful those issues have been rectified.
"Arjun (Kamboj) has a bit more experience now, so he has gotten a bit straighter, and Breedy (Sam) has always been consistent for us," he said.
"Having Bilal (Ahmed) bowl spin, who is also really accurate has helped as well.
"Our bowling has been pretty good all season, but it has been our batting that has let us down a little bit."
The batting has been boosted by the return of James Roche to the club since after Christmas.
Roche has an average of 25.25, and after almost posting a fifty last weekend against Hanwood, Bock is hoping his good form can carry through into the final two rounds of the regular season and then into finals.
"It is always handy having someone that can bat like that," he said.
"Hopefully, he will just (qualify to play finals) because I don't think he was registered with us last year, so he falls into playing four of the last seven."
The battles between the Eagles and Leagues have been two close battles, but the Panthers took a resounding win in their last meeting.
First ball will be delivered at 1pm on Saturday.
