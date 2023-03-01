I think Yenda has the potential to be very exciting for the next decade- Yenda coach James Dole
The Yenda Blueheelers have locked in their coaching staff for 2023, with James Dole set to lead the first graders this season.
A young Blueheelers side fell just short of a finals appearance in 2022, and Dole is keen to steer the side back to football in September.
"The goal is always to play footy deep into September and good footy in September as well, but I think essentially improving on last year is the main goal," he said.
"There weren't a heap of mistakes made last year it was just we weren't quite there when it counted quite enough. There are a few little gaps that we are trying to plug up and improve on this year.
"I think I speak for everyone when I say that I want to win the comp."
The strength of the Blueheelers has been their under-16s and 18s, who have picked up premierships in recent seasons, and Dole is keen to continue the progression of those juniors.
"The nursery that we have growing here at the moment is awesome, so retention is key," he said.
"I think Yenda has the potential to be very exciting for the next decade if we can keep them all around."
While the Blueheelers haven't made any major recruits in the offseason, Dole is hoping that the experience of the younger players gained last season will help them in the long run.
"We haven't gained a heap of age or experience, but I think the experience that we do have in the younger boys will go a long way," he said.
"Retention is one of the things we have always tried to work on here at the club, and I think it is starting to pay off."
With it being a younger side, Dole has been pleased to see a strong turnout even in the heat of summer.
"We have had really good turnout all preseason, and it says a lot when you have so many juniors showing up at this time of year as well," he said.
