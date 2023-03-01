The Area News

James Dole will lead the Yenda Blueheelers first grade side in the 2023 Group 20 season

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated March 1 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 2:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Dole will take charge of the Yenda Blueheelers first grade side with the hopes of guiding them back to finals football. Picture by Liam Warren

I think Yenda has the potential to be very exciting for the next decade

- Yenda coach James Dole

The Yenda Blueheelers have locked in their coaching staff for 2023, with James Dole set to lead the first graders this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.