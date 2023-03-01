Planning for the Riverina Field Days has begun, with organisers calling for exhibitors to book their sites.
Event organiser Jason Torresan said machinery and farming exhibitors are always the biggest attraction.
"It's important to support, encourage and lift the profile of our ag industries," Mr Torresan said.
"A high percentage of existing exhibitors have secured their sites again, and there is also great interest from first time exhibitors.
"Sites are filling fast and a good response has been fielded so far.
"Non-agricultural exhibitors and food stalls are also urged to secure a site . The Riverina Field Days focus is agriculture and machinery, but all businesses are welcome as they provide diversity and variety.
"We've found that having a combination of family and kids attractions, entertainment, food and demonstrations ensures it really is a Field Days for everyone and a great day out.
"You'll find everything from a spanner to a header, giftware to trucks, craft to confectionery, automotive to ag machinery arts and craft and more. We also want there to be plenty for the kids to be entertained with as well."
According to data derived from Griffith City Council and Tourism Research Australia, the impact of the field days in 2021 saw a staggering $1 million injected into the local economy,
Some 5,000 people normally converge on the showgrounds for the event, but 2021 saw that number more than double with 12,000 on the ground.
It came after the event was cancelled the year prior due to the pandemic.
Mr Torresan said a solid number of versatile exhibitors, as well as business support from across Australia, will hopefully see another record year for the field days.
"The way we are looking now, the number of exhibitors will bring as much popular interest to the event and we hope to try and keep the level of attendance around the 12,000 mark this year," he said.
"Last year we could have been more but, unfortunately, the weather was atrocious which made it hard for some to come, including exhibitors. Hopefully we have much better conditions.
"It is a farm fair, but it's also a large community event. We want to engage much of the community and expose them to things they might not have had much to do with in the past.
"I'm always open to someone with a new invention, product or service.
"Meanwhile, an influx of visitors ensures that our local motels are fully booked, restaurants full, and main street is buzzing. It's fantastic to think that our event has a roll on affect and boosts our local economy and tourism for our community."
The event will showcase what's new in farming, including farming practices, new technology and machinery, and will also serve as a key networking opportunity.
Schools are also encouraged to contact the Riverina Field Days to organise excursions for students.
Any interested exhibitors and potential sponsors can contact Riverina Field Days on 02 6962 1180, visit the website www.riverinafielddays.com, email info@rfd.net.au or view their facebook page @riverinafielddays
The Riverina Field Days will be held May 12 and 13 at the Griffith Showground.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
