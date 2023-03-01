Soroptimist International Griffith is urging residents to book in for the 11th annual International Women's Breakfast, with special celebrated guest speakers lined up.
Those wishing to attend have just days to make their booking, with tickets closing this Sunday.
This year, two former Griffith women who have gone on to have hugely successful careers, will be the guest speakers for the event to be held from 7am at the Exies Bagtown Motor Inn on Wednesday March 8.
Sisters and former students at Griffith High, Lucy and Hilary Geddes, have each launched respective careers in law and the arts and are set to inspire and entertain with stories of their personal journeys.
Lucy is an accomplished human rights lawyer, working for over 10 years in both Victoria and NSW, but also internationally in South Africa, England, the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.
She is an advocate for asylum seekers, and a teaching fellow of the University of NSW.
Just this year her co-authored book '50 Human Rights Cases That Changed Australia' was released and will be available for purchase at the event.
Meanwhile, Hilary is enjoying an award winning career as a Jazz guitarist.
As lead musician for 'The Buoys', she has ranked in the Triple J hottest 100 and has been a support act for the Arctic Monkeys, Wolfmother, and the Dandy Warhols.
She has won numerous awards and even has a scholarship to her name.
Her band, the Hilary Geddes Quartet, released it's debut album last year, and they have performed at the Sydney Opera House and Splendor in the Grass.
The album will also be available at next week's breakfast.
For event convener, Louise Miller, celebrating and hearing about the achievements of the two former locals as well as sharing inspiration to those gathered will be a major point of difference for this year's breakfast.
"We're really looking forward to hearing what they have to say, given they have both been so successful. It's important to see that women have so much potential with a background growing up in Griffith," Ms Miller said.
"There will be plenty of opportunity to ask them both questions and chat. They will certainly be the major feature of the breakfast of which we hope to draw around 250 people."
She is encouraging residents to secure their tickets online, with plenty still available.
"At last check, we have 108 people locked in," she said.
"In addition to the breakfast, lucky door and raffle prizes will be on offer towards the end.
"This is our major fundraiser of the year, with monies enabling us to provide scholarships for local women looking to go to university or gain tertiary education.
"We also look to do some advocacy addressing issues, such as social housing which is relevant to Griffith.
"There are also some international projects we work on and we are always raising awareness about our cause, helping women and girls meet their potential and become more educated.
"We're always looking for new members so this event is also a great opportunity to hear about what we do and how they can join," Ms Miller said.
Bookings can be made here
