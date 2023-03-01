The Area News
Former Griffith women Hilary and Lucy Geddes guest speakers for International Women's Breakfast

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated March 1 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 11:26am
Former Griffith women, Lucy and Hilary Geddes, will be the guest speakers at the international womens breakfast next week. Lucy has established a high ranking career as a lawyer, while Hilary is a nationally recognised musician. Photo supplied.

Soroptimist International Griffith is urging residents to book in for the 11th annual International Women's Breakfast, with special celebrated guest speakers lined up.

Local News

