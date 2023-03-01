The Area News

Juniors make most of weather

By Roy Binks
Updated March 1 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Master Blaster

On another perfect day for junior cricket, the Stars continued to impress.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.