Juniors make most of weather

On another perfect day for junior cricket, the Stars continued to impress.
They scored a hard fought win over the Heat.
The Stars hit up a solid score of 7/114 (ave 16.2) and in reply the Heat lost six wickets in scoring 71 runs (ave 11.8).
The Stars were again well served by Hugh Kite who made 27, Cooper Hunt, 22 and Bayley Hill 20. Sahib Jawanda was the Heat's most successful bowler, snapping up three wickets.
The main scorers for the Heat were Ollie Nancarrow and Harjun Brar who both made 15. Oscar Molloy was the pick of the Stars bowlers with two wickets.
The Scorchers again benefited from a big score of 44 from Josh Taprell.
Their score of 8/124 was too big a hurdle for the Hurricanes to overcome, finishing on 12/94.
Cowen Wynne gave great support, hitting up a very handy 25 runs. Riley Keenan chipped in with 14, Lucas Lugton and Illya Lewis both bowled well for the Hurricanes, picking up three wickets each.
These two also topped the scoring for the Hurricanes. Lucas made 22 and Illya 19.
Odin Lewis made a useful 11 runs, Sarah Plummer, Ollie Christoff, Dom Bailey and Riley Keenan all bowled well for the Scorchers.
The Sixers look like going through the season undefeated after another win on Saturday. Their score of 9/185 was one of the highest of the season.
Hudson Crack was on fire with his 40 runs, Archie Leach ,37 and Charlie Bunn, 34 added to the run feast. Luca DeBortoli also made a handy 20 runs.
Ben Spry did his best to stem the flow of runs, picking up a bag of four wickets for the Thunder. Logan Cowie also did well to take two wickets.
Ben also showed the way with the bat hitting up 21 runs. Angus Pasin was next best with seven runs, Hudson Crack capped a great day with a three wicket haul. Max Bunn also picked up three wickets.
Josh Tapprell won cricketer award this time three years ago so it is time to give it to him again after his dominant performance on Saturday.
RELATED
Diggers and Coro fought out a closely contested game at Jubilee Park on Saturday morning.
Diggers score of 6/70 (ave 11.7) was just enough to edge out Coro who made 8/75 (ave 9.4). Miles Condon was Diggers leading run scorer with 16, Megh Chaudhari contributed 11 runs and Koby Muirhead 10.
Coro's bowlers shared the wickets around. Vai Patel took 2/8, Andrew Maher 1/1, Matilda Molloy 1/5, Ruby Kenny 1/7 and Alec Brady 1/7.
Vai Patel played a hard hitting innings of 30 for Coro and he was well supported by Alec Brady who made 19. Talon Williams made a useful 11.
Miles Condon did the damage for Diggers taking 3/14 off his three overs.
The day/night game between Hanwood and Exies saw Hanwood score a surprise win. Hanwood was able to hit up a score of 8/103 and keep Exies score to 11/99.
Harrison Palmer played a big part in Hanwood's innings with a score of 25 runs,
Thomas Bray's last wicket stand of 18 secured Hanwood's win and Rory Lasscock (17) and Josh Pentony (15) played important roles. Matt Andrighetto was Exies star bowler taking 3/5.
Daniel Taylor also bowled well to capture 2/19. Exies innings saw some good batting from Kobi Nancarrow who made 22, Nate Hayliar 21 and Jake Suine 17.
Rory Lasscock made it a good all round performance when he picked up three wickets for nine runs. Eli Whytcross 2/12 and Harrison Palmer 2/9 also played useful roles.
Harrison Palmer's all round performance for Hanwood wins him this week's award.
