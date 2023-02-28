The Area News

Hayden Philp Group 20's only representative for Riverina Bulls clash with Monaro in the Country Championship

By Matt Malone
Updated March 1 2023 - 10:37am, first published 10:22am
Leeton Green's premiership winning coach Hayden Philp is the only Group 20 player selected for Riverina's opening round of the Country Championships on Sunday

