Keith McWilliam remembered as wine industry pioneer

March 4 2023 - 9:00am
Keith McWilliam was a keen bowler was part of a team which won a state fours pennant flag. Photo by Anthony Stipo

One of Griffith's winemaking pioneers is being remembered as someone who worked to not only grow his family business but advocated for the entire industry.

