A renowned political scientist has weighed in on the upcoming election for Murray, labelling the recent funding announcements by the Nationals as efforts to buy back the seat.
In less than a week, the party has announced well over $19 million for projects in the MIA, as well as hinting at further funding in the pipeline, but CSU's Professor in Political Science, Dominic O' Sullivan believes this tactic could work against them.
"The swing is against the government overall so they are hoping to emulate what happened in Victoria there. Although the liberals lost a number of seats, the Nationals picked up a number from Independents. Obviously Murray is part of that broader plan to maximise the government's chance of returning to office. But it's not easy for them given the polls are against them," Professor O' Sullivan said.
"What these spending announcements show is the advantage candidates and political parties have when they have a serious chance of being part of the government.
"But the counter argument is there's a risk voters see such spending as a bribe. People might say this sort of spending has been justified for a long time, and will question why they are announcing it now.
"Of course, they would argue they're not trying to buy out Griffith, but obviously parties want to get the votes where it counts, and with Griffith being a big community in the electorate, there are plenty of votes to be had."
He believes Independent candidates, such as Kevin Farrell and Helen Dalton, will use this to their advantage.
"It's exactly what Independents have campaigned on, saying the Nationals are not providing a voice to their communities. That's a point of potential voter dissatisfaction that one would expect Independents to be targeting.
"The reason Helen Dalton won the seat in the first instance was because she was a conservative alternative to the Nationals. She has the advantage of incumbency .That makes for a tough fight."
Professor O' Sullivan is not surprised the ALP, Greens and Shooters, Farmers and Fishers parties are yet to announce any candidates for Murray.
"There being no shooters candidates is an indication of the state of the party," Professor O' Sullivan said.
"Protest parties attract all sorts of people, some who have a genuine and coherent point but they also attract people who are just angry and perhaps don't know why they are angry.
"When you get people in a room together with 50 different reasons for being angry, it's a hard group to stick together. That's why we see minor parties come and go. It's the parties that have a coherent philosophy behind them that endure.
"Meanwhile, the lack of a Labor presence in this election indicates the ALP doesn't expect to win the seat. It's hard work being a candidate, having your life exposed to a level of scrutiny. They think what's the point if there's no chance of winning. It's likely Labor doesn't have a lot of members in Murray and probably not a strong organisation-base there.
"But this is not as serious a situation as what the liberal party finds itself in where it is still looking for 20 candidates across the state. Some of those seats where it doesn't have candidates are seats where it might expect to at least be competitive."
"Overall, I think it's very very difficult to say what the outcome will be of the election and who the winning candidate will be, given they all have heft in their own ways," he said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo.
