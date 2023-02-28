The Area News

Police are investigating a number of suspicious fires in Griffith and Narrandera since February 12

Updated February 28 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police investigating suspicious February fires

Police are calling for information from the public regarding a number of suspicious fires over the last weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.