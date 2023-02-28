Police investigating suspicious February fires

Police are calling for information from the public regarding a number of suspicious fires over the last weeks.
Police and fire crews have responded to a high number of fires in Griffith and Narrandera between February 12 and 20 - and with six more over February 24-25, police are urging anyone with information to come forward.
The latest string occurred solely in Narrandera, but are believed to be linked with earlier suspicious fires across both Narrandera and Griffith.
A spokesperson for the Murrumbidgee Police Department reminded anyone with information on deliberately lit fires that information can be given anonymously and confidentially.
She added a reminder not to report information via social media pages.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile, police have been contending with misleading calls and hoaxes coming through the phone lines.
The spokesperson for the police department said that the consequences of making misleading 000 calls went further than just wasting time.
"Police would remind the community of the significant job all emergency services do in Griffith, at times with minimal resourcing at their disposal," she said.
"One false call to police or ambulance could be the difference between someone getting the urgent attention they need or suffering serious consequences when emergency services are being unnecessarily redirected."
