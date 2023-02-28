Cast announced for Wedding Singer production

The cast for upcoming community production of The Wedding Singer has been announced after a long audition process.
Taking the lead as the Wedding Singer Robbie Hart himself will be Jesse Aviu, with romantic lead Julia Sullivan played by Lara Calabria - filling the shoes of Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore from the 1998 movie.
The third member of the love triangle that anchors the story, Glen Guglia, is being played by GRAPA mainstay James Walsh - who directed last year's The Crucible and now returns to the stage.
Rounding out the group is a massive cast of ensemble players featuring a few GRAPA mainstays and plenty of newcomers to the stage.
The full cast list is below;
Of course, there's a busy crew working behind the scenes to put the show together as well. The show is being directed by Katherine Innes, assisted by Romina Tappi.
Taking the lead on music and dance will be musical director Matthew Segrave and choreographer Teagan Cirillo.
Bonnie Owen and Mahendi Raval will be behind the scenes as stage manager and assistant stage manager, while Mark Macedone looks after sound design and lighting is under the hand of John Matkovic.
Theatre manager and producer Margaret Andreazza said she was looking forward to seeing the show in September.
"It's going to be a fun show with a big cast and we are delighted to have a strong production team ready to get the show going," she said.
The cast and crew have a job as big as the hairstyles in the show ahead of them, with two rehearsals a week until the show hits Griffith Regional Theatre from September 13 to 23.
