While the score line shows that Mangoplah CUE came away with a 46-point win over the Griffith Swans, the contest was closer than it looked on paper.
The two sides met at the Narrandera Sportsground on Friday evening, with the Swans hoping to pick up their first win of the season against a side looking for their second.
The Swans made a strong start to the game but weren't able to make the most of the forward dominance into scoreboard pressure as they took a two-point lead into the first change despite an unfortunate 50m penalty close to the siren.
Mangoplah were able to get the first goal of the game early in the second term, and they went on with the game from there.
The second quarter saw the Swans pinned in their defensive fifty, and with the Goannas able to kick three goals, they headed into the main break behind by 17 points.
While the Swans were able to match their opposition around the ground with their physical presence, it was the execution of scoring chances that proved to be the difference as the lead grew to 40 points heading into the final chance.
It was a tight finish to the game, with the Goannas' kicking one more goal to come away with an 8.1 (49) to 0.3 (3) victory.
Swans coach Trevor Richards felt that the game was a lot closer than it looked on paper.
"That was the frustrating part about it all," he said
"We had four or five out, but the girls who showed up did a great job we just couldn't seem to kick any goals.
"We got the ball down their end but couldn't get it through the sticks, and every time they got it to the other end, they seemed to be able to get it through."
This week will see the Swans heading back to Narrandera to take on CSU, who will also be hunting their first win of the year, having fallen to East Wagga Kooringal by 12 points last week.
Richards is hoping that the return of some experienced players will help them take their first win.
"That will help because we were missing a couple of the more experienced girls last week, so hopefully, getting a few of those girls back will help," he said.
"We have had good numbers at training the last couple of weeks. The girls have been enjoying it, but it would be nice to get a win."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
