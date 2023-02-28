While Group 20 had five clubs represented at the West Wyalong Knockout, it was a tough outing for the clubs as only one made it past the first round.
Group 20 premiers Leeton was the first to take centre stage as Ron Crowe Oval when they took on Young, and the Greens fell 18-6 to the eventual champions.
It was a tough knockout for the Black and Whites after a number of players were unable to make the trip, and they fell to Temora 28-6, while the TLU Sharks gave a good account for themselves but eventually fell to Group 11 side Forbes.
Host West Wyalong was able to buck the trend and headed through to the second round after coming away with a 12-6 win over Snowy Rivers, while DPC Roosters were unsuccessful in the final game on Friday night, falling 6-0 to Dubbo Macquarie.
It was a tough quarter-final for the Mallee Men as they fell to finalists Wagga Kangaroos 30-0 to end Group 20's representation.
In a hard-fought final between Group Nine clubs Wagga Kangaroos and Young, it was the Cheerpickers who took home the title with a 10-0 win.
