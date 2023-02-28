LOCAL LEADER: Multicultural Council starts hosting monthly health meetings

This month appears to be a month of action across a number of areas.
Right on cue and over a number of years, our wonderful local Fijian community participated once again in Clean up Australia Day. Thank you and we are grateful that you have made our town home.
As a result, those people accessing City Park, IOOF Park and Griffith Aged Care Services will find a more aesthetically and pleasant place to walk into this week.
Commencing at this month's monthly meeting, the Multicultural Council will be hosting a series of presentation from a Murrumbidgee Local Health District team on a variety of health-related diseases that may be occurring in our district.
Come along and be informed. Meetings are held on the first Wednesday of the month at 16 Yambil Street from 6.30pm.
Members of our multicultural communities who are thinking of starting a small business will be happy to hear that the Sydney Community Migrant Resource Centre will be running a forum on Small Business and Self-employment.
The forum planned for April will discuss a variety of assistance which will become available for those who are planning on starting up a small business. They are looking for input on the areas most needed to start a successful small business.
Venue and time and date will be available as the date approaches. If you are thinking of starting up a small business come along and be informed. We will keep you posted as the day for the forum is announced.
Meanwhile, the South Western Sydney Local Health District has created a variety of healthy eating videos in a number of languages available on YouTube.
