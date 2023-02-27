The finals positions are still well in play in the GDCA second grade competition, with two rounds remaining in the regular season.
The Leagues Panthers have kept their faint finals hopes alive after they were able to come away with an 11-run win over Hanwood Wanderers.
After the Panthers won the toss and elected to bat, they lost Manish Patel (4), but Vince Hellier (29) and Leigh Stokes (9) were able to get their side back on track with a 31-run stand.
Enzo Nolan (23) added some runs late in the innings, but the tight bowling from Micheal Crosato (3/17) helped to restrict the Panthers to 7/121 from their 40 overs.
The Wanderers looked to be in cruise control with Crosato and Owen Robinson (18) putting on 49 for the opening stand, while another strong third wicket pairing of Crosato and Trevor Cowie looked to have the Hanwood heading to victory.
That was until the bowling of Joe MacGillivray-Reeves (2/33) picked up the wickets of Crosato (49) and Cowie (12).
The momentum swung as Leo Forner (6/8) picked up a hat-trick as he and Khizer Ehsan (2/5) ripped through the remaining Hanwood batters as they were bowled out for 111.
The battle for the top three spots is alive, as well as Coro, Exies Eagles and Coleambally separated by seven points.
Coro was able to throw their hats into the fight for the minor premiership after a 65-run win over the Nomads.
Jamie Bennett (77) led the way for the Cougars, and contributions from Mathew Axtil (37) and Yash More (33) helped them finish on 4/171.
Cooper Smith (34) was the only Coleambally batter to make a start as Andrew McIntyre (4/24), and Rhys Carnell (3/17) ripped through the Nomads batting line-up to see them bowled out for 106.
Exies Eagles were able to retake top spot after a six-wicket win over Diggers.
Jasmeen Patel (3/9), Cameron Harrison (2/15) and Ryan Bock (2/6) helped to restrict Diggers to 61.
Tom Spry (23*) and Peter Davis (19*) guided the Eagles to victory with 18 overs remaining.
