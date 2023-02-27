The Griffith Show Society's new president and secretary are already hard at work preparing for another spectacular event this year.
President Veronica Cudmore and Secretary Zoi McMaster were elected to their roles at a recent AGM.
Ms Cudmore has volunteered and served in official capacities for some six years.
As well as being appointed president, she will also be busy serving as a delegate for Ag Shows NSW.
In addition, she is a member of the show society trust, has been president of Little Athletics for 23 years and was instrumental with the Tharbogan P&C for well over 15.
Meanwhile, Zoi has immersed herself in the society since moving to Griffith a year ago, and was already instrumental planning shows in her former town of Mudgee.
Together, the pair are confident they can fill the footsteps of the former long-serving president and secretary.
"In the past, I have been the Young Woman co-ordinator and have handled pavilion entries. Zoi was working fairly closely with Kerri and is well in-tune with what a country show needs, given her work in Mudgee. I'm confident we'll both do very well," Ms Cudmore said.
The pair don't envision the format of the show changing much.
"We want to stay as a community-based event but hopefully we can bring in some fresh ideas and keep it interesting. We're happy to discuss anything in the lead up to show day," Ms McMaster said.
"We will try to cater for everyone in some way shape or form this year.
"Last year we had a number of features that proved popular. We're hoping we might bring some back, depending on what's in store. We'll try to mix it up."
Ms Cudmore wants to boost participation in a number of competitions.
"I'm hoping to get a lot more young ladies involved with the young woman of the year competition, as well as the rural achievers competition. Those are things I would like to develop much further," she said.
"Unfortunately with the young woman of the year, I think there is still a stigma about it being something of a beauty contest, but it's really not. It's about the great thing's that young people are doing with their lives. I'm very eager to hear from any young people who are interested over the coming months."
Both are hoping to identify some funding streams to enhance the amenities at the showgrounds.
"We're in the process of gaining some quotes on various things that will help us as volunteers and also make life easier for everyone on site, including those who would be staying on the grounds several days in advance of show day. We would also like to see some of the infrastructure receive some treatment. But it's all early days. We will see how we go," Ms Cudmore said.
"We're extremely grateful to Brett and Kerri for their years of service and we look forward to what will come up."
This year's Griffith show will be held on October 1.
