Police come down hard on domestic violence

Police officers across the Murrumbidgee Police District came down hard on matters of domestic violence over the last week.
Officers engaged a targeted operation, focused on domestic violence, bail compliance and warrant offenders among others.
Police conducted over 70 compliance checks on those with restraining orders, arrested several people on outstanding warrants.
Officers also found several new domestic-violence related offences, with a 45-year-old man charged with breaching a restraining order and bail conditions, while a 40-year-old man was arrested after breaching a restraining order. The 40-year-old man was also charged with aggravated breaking-and-entering.
Both men were refused bail.
To wrap up the week, police arrested a 41-year-old Griffith man for domestic violence on the evening of February 26.
The man was charged with assault, resisting arrest and was served with an apprehended domestic violence order.
The man will face Griffith Local Court in March.
