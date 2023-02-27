The Area News

Police cracked down on domestic violence breaches over the last week as part of a targeted operation

Updated February 27 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 6:00pm
Police come down hard on domestic violence

Police officers across the Murrumbidgee Police District came down hard on matters of domestic violence over the last week.

