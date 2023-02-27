The Area News

Griffith Premier Suites buys up north-side hostel business for over $250K

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated February 27 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 4:09pm
Mapuche Australia's newly retired managing director, Cesar Cabrera, pictured at the hostel. Photo Allan Wilson.

The Original Backpackers Hostel in Binya Street has been sold to Griffith Premier Suites for over $250,000.

