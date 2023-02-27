The Original Backpackers Hostel in Binya Street has been sold to Griffith Premier Suites for over $250,000.
Premier Suites recently brought the business from Mapuche Australia and it's managing director, Cesar Cabrera, has decided to hang up his hat after being involved with running of the facility for some 20 years.
According to Mr Cabrera, the hostel was the first of it's kind to be established in Griffith and is now one of many accommodation outlets for international travellers venturing into western Riverina for work and travel.
He never envisioned running such a facility, saying he 'fell into it' after being hired as a cleaner for the premises which was considered something of a 'half-way' house in the early 2000s.
"We had farmers coming here looking for workers all the time and that's really been the important thing about this place to me. The service to those staying here and the potential help they can offer the community," he said.
"That's how it was in 2002 and 2003. In 2004 the council decided to create a survey about the backpacker industry which the specific desire to increase that in Griffith. I was sent to Mildura to see how they functioned there. It was really from that experience that we managed to develop the first back packer hostel in Griffith.
"Along with that, we also incorporated one of the first internet cafe's in town, located within the hostel.
"On the side, I was also involved with running the shearers quarters at the pioneer park museum which I effectively turned into a hostel. Unfortunately it had to close as it was too expensive and council wasn't willing to finance it. It was also a very difficult building to insure.
"So, we concentrated on the Original Backpackers hostel but we were having trouble because we had just come to the end of Covid-19. We managed to survive the bulk of the pandemic when a lot of hostels around the country were closing down, but it was still very difficult. My wife took a job and I found myself running it by myself which was very tiring, especially answering phone calls at all hours of the night," he said.
Despite the long hours, he says he is going to miss the job, but family life is leading his decision to step away.
"I love it. I love the atmosphere and getting to know people from overseas. In the past six months I have seen people who came here 18 years ago who wanted to come out and say g'day, knowing I am stepping back. In some cases their lives had changed because of the place. Many of them met life long friends here," Mr Cabrera said.
The hostel houses 76 beds at a cost of $25 per night, and currently is almost always at capacity - a far cry from the days of the pandemic.
"A year ago we couldn't get backpackers. Farmers said we needed to do something, so we brought Pacific islanders over. Some went into the hostel and stayed long term but there were a multitude of other companies taking them too. That's one of the reason there's a housing problem because backpackers have returned but there's few places to go so they are resorting to the residential market," he said.
"Griffith is a place they always come back to. We often have people come straight from Europe to here without even stopping in Sydney. This place has a history that is well known to them. I have no doubts they'll keep coming back," he said.
Mr Cabrera hopes the Griffith Premier Suites will run the facility similarly to the way it is now.
"They seem quite reasonable. My hope is simply that they will continue to look after the farmers and the people who stay here," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.