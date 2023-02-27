The Area News

Ministerial Council meeting on February 24 failed to reach an agreement on the Murray-Darling Basin Plan

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated February 27 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 4:00pm
Murray-Darling Basin Meeting fails to reach agreement

The Murray-Darling Basin Ministerial Council meeting has ended with little progress made after water ministers failed to find common ground.

Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

