Murray-Darling Basin Meeting fails to reach agreement

The Murray-Darling Basin Ministerial Council meeting has ended with little progress made after water ministers failed to find common ground.
Meeting in Sydney on February 24, NSW and Victorian ministers asked for more time to institute water-saving projects while South Australian ministers pushed for further buybacks.
Currently, the Commonwealth government, state governments and basin communities are battling a deadline set in the Murray-Darling Basin Plan to recover 450 gigalitres of water for the environment by June 2024 - with buybacks seemingly the only way to hit that goal in time.
The debate then, is whether the goal should change in order to avoid water buybacks.
NSW Minister for Water Kevin Anderson said they needed more time to meet recovery targets without buybacks.
"Ahead of today's meeting, NSW was assured all options were on the table and buybacks would be a last resort. Today, Federal Labor offered no options apart from buying back water from communities," he said.
"NSW's position has not changed, we oppose water buybacks and need more time and funding to deliver the environmental outcomes intended under the Plan."
South Australian Minister for Water Susan Close was in favour of the buybacks, and said that NSW and Victoria failing to hold up their end was depriving South Australia of their fair share.
"We recognise [the need for] a number of strategies, one of which is voluntary buybacks," she said.
Commonwealth Minister for the Environment Tanya Plibersek, ultimately the person who will have to make the final call, said that she hoped there was a solution that would satisfy everyone.
"My hope is that over the coming weeks and months, with a bit of cooperation, compromise, and common sense, we can all agree on a way forward," she said.
In absence of a decision on the Murray-Darling Basin Plan, the Ministerial Council tasked Basin officials with developing a plan to deliver the water and bring it to the ministers at the next meeting, scheduled for 2023.
The next Ministerial Council is scheduled for mid-2023.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
