The final of the Brady Painters Red Gum Plate will be played at the Griffith Golf Club this coming Saturday.
It will be a contest between last year's winners, Anthony Ross and John Witherspoon, who put paid to father and son Steve and Steven Collins chances in a close semi 1up. They will be up against the rookie pair of Ross Marando and Mike Perre, who defeated Adrian Smith and Bryan Salvestro 3/2.
They will have a huge handicap advantage over the defending champs but the have the runs on the board which should, which should give them an advantage.
Saturday's event was a single stroke with 80 players.
Trent Anderson fired 80 off the stick to take out A Grade on 69 nett, draining a birdie on the 15th. on a countback over Tony Catanzariti 69 nett also on 80 scratch, carding a birdie on the 9th.
Spare a thought for Matt Staines who fired three under par 67 but playing off +3 carded 70 nett.
Shane Gaffey carded the days best score of 66 nett to win B Grade, nailing a birdie on the third, over Jim Dickie 71 nett, 89 scratch.
Stephen Carrruthers 68 nett won C Grade, coming home in 43 after an untidy 48 out. Mark O'Connor 70 nett runner-up, started with a bang, birdie on the first on a countback over Joseph Rovere.
Josh Stapleton Eagled the first then made a welter of the Nearest the Pins, taking the 8th, 11th, 15th, and 16th. Carruthers won the 4th.
Sunday's event was a medley single stableford with 59 players. Michael Aventi 38 points won A Grade ahead of Lama Lolotonga 37 points on a countback over Fusi Fidow.
Elizabeth Graham flew the ladies flag carding 40 points to take out B Grade over Tim Rice 38 points.
Pat McNamara 41 points won C Grade, Joseph Rovere 38 points runner-up.
Pins to 8th Craig Barrington, 11th Wayne Salvestro, 16th Blake Argus.
The Fourth Rounds of the Riverina Pennants was played at Narrandera and both Griffith Teams scored wins.Teeam Red defeated Henty 4 1/2-2 1/2. Team Blue defeated Coolamon 4 1/2 to 2 1/2.
The Club is running a tipping competition for both AFL and NRL. Download the ESPN FOOTYTIPS APP to enter your tips. Cost is $50 each or $80 both. Contact Wayne on 0428230778.
The Pacific Islanders are holding a family golf Day on Sunday March 5th. Open to all. A 4 Person Ambrose which includes a Hungi meal. All proceeds to support Can Assist and Junior Golf.
Members are reminded annual subs are now dues and must be paid by March 31st.
A single stableford today, single stroke Saturday and 4 Person Ambrose Sunday.
The veterans played a single stablefod with 35 players in two grades.
James Browne won Div.1 carding 38 points, Robin Salvestro 37 points second.
Doug McWilliam 38 points best in Div.2 from Ray Mead 36 points on a countback over Don Coleman and Kevin Dodds. Pins to 8th Martin Sweeney,15th Alf Franchi.
Veterans are reminded that subs are due with envelopes in the Pro Shop.
A two grade single stableford in two grades last Wednesday with 32 players. Okotai Woetal 37 points won Div.1 on a countback over Martin Sweeney 37 points. Albert Donadel 38 points best in Div.2 over Ray Greig 37 points.
Pins to 8th Tiuru Phillip, 15th Ngarau Noa, 16th Albert Donadel.
