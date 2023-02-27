It was yet another year where the Griffith East Public School showed their talent on the pool deck.
Their recent domination has seen them take out the overall winner crown more often than not in recent years, and 2022 was no exception as the best swimmers from the public schools in the Griffith area headed to the Griffith Regional Aquatic and Leisure Centre for the Griffith PSSA Swimming Carnival.
Meanwhile, the handicap trophy continues to be shared around the smaller schools, with Hillston Central School coming home as the winner. The trophy is determined by the overall point score for the day divided by the number of students in years 3-6.
Next stop for those lucky enough to qualify will be the MIA carnival.
Age Champions
Junior Girls - Sophie Moala (Griffith North)
Junior Boys - Ethan Bugno (Griffith East)
11 Years Girls - Ebony Taylor (Hillston Central School)
11 Years Boys - Max Parmenter (Beelbangera)
Senior Girls - Natalie Kite (Binya)
Senior Boys - Nate Mingay (Griffith East)
