The Area News

A study will be conducted on constructing housing for cancer patients next to the hospital

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated February 27 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy Premier Paul Toole, Nationals candidate for Murray Peta Betts and Mayor Doug Curran. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Deputy Premier Paul Toole has announced funding to help the Griffith Cancer Therapy Accommodation Committee create a plan for cancer patient accommodation at Griffith Base Hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.