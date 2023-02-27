Deputy Premier Paul Toole has announced funding to help the Griffith Cancer Therapy Accommodation Committee create a plan for cancer patient accommodation at Griffith Base Hospital.
The Griffith Cancer Therapy Accommodation Committee has put forward a proposal to build housing for cancer patients, cutting down on the long travel times after chemotherapy sessions for out-of-town patients.
Mr Toole visited the hospital along with Nationals candidate Peta Betts on February 27 to make the announcement that the NSW Government would be assisting the accommodation committee as part of the 'Business Case Development Fund.'
Mr Toole explained that the case and study would be focused on an additional 20 units next to the hospital.
"We want to make sure we're providing the best healthcare for people in this area, but we also know that from across the Murray - a lot of people have to travel in and accommodation can be quite tight."
Mayor Doug Curran said that they 'couldn't be happier about it.'
"Obviously, the new cancer centre that's going ahead and the new hospital is great news but there's a lot of people that need to travel into it," he said.
"This is an announcement not only for Griffith, but for the whole area. It's an investment for people that really need it."
A spokesperson for Mr Toole's office said that while the amount wasn't finalised yet, it was estimated to be around $200,000.
Importantly, that money is not going towards construction of the housing - going simply to creating a report on the potential of constructing housing.
"The first step will be doing the study. We'll have a look at where is the best location ... it will also ensure that it's cost effective, and this will give us an indicative cost as to how much the accommodation style would actually be."
