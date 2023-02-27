The Area News

Deputy Premier announces $3 million livestock course component for AgSkilled

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated February 27 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 12:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictured at Dissegna Premium Family Produce in Benerembah on February 27 was Tocual College's business development officer Tracey Valenzisi, Deputy Premier Paul Toole and Nationals candidate for Murray Peta Betts. Photo Allan Wilson.

An expansion of the AgSkilled program will see MIA livestock farmers benefit through a raft of courses now available.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.