An expansion of the AgSkilled program will see MIA livestock farmers benefit through a raft of courses now available.
Deputy Premier Paul Toole was at Dissegna Premium Family Produce in Benerembah this week to announce the program's expansion which aims to up-skill and grow the agricultural workforce in NSW.
The program is being offered at the Tocal College Yanco campus, as well as on-site at properties.
$3 million is being invested towards livestock courses, in addition to the $9 million left over from the state government's initial AgSkilled funding of $15 million announced in 2020.
Some 20 new courses are available focused on the livestock production sector, offered both in real time and online.
Under the expanded program, training is available for producers of beef cattle, dairy, sheep, goats, pigs, poultry, honey-bees, animal management services, disease management and more.
Courses cover anything from from safe handling of animals to tagging.
While the Yanco campus will be the center for rolling out the courses in the MIA as part of the Liberal and Nationals AgSkilled 2.7 extension, a large incentive of the program is bringing the training and knowledge to farmers on the ground in their own properties, according to Tocal College's business development officer, Tracey Valenzisi.
"We pride ourselves on being able to go to properties and deliver them on site. This is a big focus for us," Ms Valenzisi said.
"That means they can be delivered anywhere, whether it be Hillston, Goolgowi, Hay, and everywhere in between.
"Over the next six months we'll be focused on hearing from farmers themselves about what additional courses could be incorporated," she said.
Deputy Premier Paul Toole said the program, which previously prioritised plant-based industries like cotton, viticulture, and horticulture, has already delivered $9.6 million in training across the state since 2020.
He expects the addition of livestock training will be of great benefit to those in the MIA, especially in boosting labour shortages.
"We know there are work shortages in the agricultural sector in NSW, an industry worth $23 billion alone in this state. Of that, livestock makes up $8 million. So this program is important for upskilling and building the agricultural sector which we are ambitious about growing into a $30 billion industry by 2030," Mr Toole said.
"Since 2020 we've had five thousand fee-free courses. This is important in places like the Murray. We know how important it is to continue to support our farmers.
"It will help producers boost productivity, profitability and competitiveness, and create a highly skilled workforce that will drive the industry, and grow the economy for generations to come - whether you're putting steaks on plates or producing world-class fibre," Mr Toole said.
"Livestock is a broad term that could include courses like welding and drone flying. We're allowing more opportunities for people to get the skilled workers needed to the agricultural sector and focusing on the future of the industry.
"We don't want anyone to be scared of technology. We want people to use technology so when you're farming, you're doing it smarter, not harder. That knowledge can be offered through these courses.
"To grow this industry, we need investments like this to do it, but we also need the skilled workforce."
Courses are now available and are expected to run until July 2024.
For more information contact 1800 628 422 or click here.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
