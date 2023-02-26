For the first time in Regional Big Bash history, a Murrumbidgee-based side has come away with a victory after picking up a 15-run win over the Wagga Sloggers.
The South West Steamers won the toss and elected to bat but were on the back foot early as captain Haydn Pascoe (0) fell without troubling the scorers.
Prince Singh and Dean Bennett tried to get their side moving but were unable to find a way to break the game open before Singh (12) departed with the score on 20.
Dan Bozic joined Bennett out in the middle, and the pair were able to get their side moving towards a competitive total with a 27-run partnership before Sam Perry (1/7) struck to remove Bennett (21).
The wicket didn't slow the scoring down as Bozic took the lead, scoring at over a run a ball, and just needed someone to hang around with him.
Luke Docherty (1) played a good supporting role in a 25-run partnership with Bozic (34) before both departed in quick succession.
Scotty Morris (1), Aaron Harding (5) and Reece Matheson (2) departed in quick succession as the Steamers fell from 4/72 to 8/87.
William Sharp (19*) and Connor Matheson (9*) helped to steer their side to 8/114 off their 20 overs.
Early wickets would be key if the Steamers would pick up victory and Josh Carn stepped up to the plate and delivered a destructive opening spell.
In his first over, Carn found himself on a hat-trick claiming the wickets of Alex Tucker (0) and Nathan Corby (0), and while Josh Staines saw off the hat-trick delivery, it was short-lived.
Carn followed up his strong first over with the wickets of Samuel Smith (9) and Staines (4) as the Sloggers were on the back foot sitting on 4/19.
Brad McMillan (12) and Hamish Starr (12) tried to get their side back on track, but Noah Gaske (1/29) and Bennett were able to strike with another two quick wickets.
Shaun Smith (17) got a start, but Bennett (3/14) took another two quick wickets, but the Sloggers were hanging in.
Zac Starr (11) and Nathan Cooke (11) wagged at the tail, but Harding (2/18) took the remaining wickets as Wagga were bowled out for 97.
The Steamers weren't quite as successful in their first game when they took on with the ACT Aces.
While Luke Docherty (2/18) claimed the early wicket, the top order from the Aces was able to get their side into a strong position which saw them finish their 20 overs on 6/152.
The Steamers top order struggled in their reply as Pascoe (14) was the only one to get a start as the South West side fell to 5-35.
Bozic (23), Matheson (25) and Docherty (15) tried to lead a fightback, but they eventually ran out of steam to be bowled out for 108.
With all sides involved, Steamers, ACT, Border Bullets and Wagga Sloggers, picking up victories, it came down to net run rate to decide who advanced through to the next stage.
Despite suffering a heavy defeat to Border Bullets, the Aces will represent Pool C in the finals.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
