The chopping and changing at the top of the first grade ladder has continued for another week as Coro Cougars have retaken first after a commanding 10-wicket win over Exies Diggers in their 50-over clash.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, Diggers would have been hoping to make a strong start however, those hopes were dashed in the opening over.
Jake Rand struck with his second ball of the day to remove Kyle Pete (0) and followed that up with the wicket of Ben Fattore (0) to see Diggers fall to 2/0 after the first six deliveries.
Facing an uphill battle, Liam Greenaway and Jensen Hargreaves were tasked with trying to lift their side into a position where they could post a defendable total.
The third wicket pairing was able to put on 42 runs before Greenaway (18) became the third to fall to the bowling of Rand (3/32).
RELATED
Hargreaves (26) was then knocked over by Shane Hutchinson, while Manan Dave (1) was run out by Tim Rand as Diggers fell to 5/55.
The wickets continued to tumble as Ben Signor was able to pick up the wickets of Kalish Dave (3) and Kris Chaudhary in the space of three deliveries.
There was some resistance with Anurag Dhot (11*) and Dhruvil Patel (10), but when Signor (3/10) and Hutchinson (2/13) claimed the final two wickets, Diggers were bowled out for just 80 inside 26 overs.
Small totals can be tricky to chase down at times, and the Cougars knew they couldn't take their eye off the ball.
Tim and Jake Rand were able to make a slow and steady start before putting their foot down to put their side in the box seat.
A 23-run over from Chaudhary saw Coro move into the winning position, with Jake (39*) and Tim (25*) Rand able to guide their side to a 10-wicket win with a resounding 226 balls remaining.
The bonus point means that the Cougars are now six points ahead of Leagues at the top of the table while Diggers are facing an uphill battle to qualify for finals.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.