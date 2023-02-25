Exies Eagles have one foot in the GDCA first grade finals after they were able to come away with a six-wicket victory over Hanwood Wanderers.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, it was a difficult start for the Wanderers as after a 17-run opening stand, Dean Catanzariti (6) fell to the bowling of Sam Breed (2/26) while Jordan Whitworth (8) was caught by Breed off the bowling of Arjun Kamboj.
The Hanwood side was struggling to get starts, with captain Charlie Cunial (2), Pardeep Deol (3) and Sam Robinson (0) all falling cheaply as the Wanderers fell to 5/49.
Hanwood were able to start getting some runs on the board as Oliver Bartter, and Luke Catanzariti tried to resurrect their side's innings. That was until a first for Griffith cricket occurred.
Having not heeded warnings from three other Exies bowlers, Oliver Bartter (26) was caught backing up too far and run out at the non-strikers end, otherwise known as a Mankad, by Ahmed Bilal, ending a 20-run sixth wicket partnership.
Catanzariti (16) kept the scoreboard ticking over, but when he fell to the bowling of Connor Bock, it all but ended the resistance from the Wanderers.
Bock (2/12) picked up the wicket of Gulfam Ahmad (2), while Bilal (1/25) had Rajesh Johar (5) caught by James Roche.
Kamboj (2/15) finished off the Hanwood tail with the dismissal of Angus Bartter (2) to see the Wanderers bowled out for 96.
If the Wanderers were to have any chance of defending their total, they would need to pick up early wickets, while the Eagles would have been gunning for the bonus point.
Johar (1/13) was able to provide a glimmer of hope for the Wanderers as he picked up the wicket of Craig Burge (3) in the 4th over by the Eagles were able to recover.
Roche was joined by Josh Davis, and the pair were able to add 34 runs over the next eight overs before Sam Robinson struck to remove Davis (6), but it was Roche who would be the thorn in the Wanderers side.
The opener closed in on fifty and had the Eagles within 14 runs of victory before Bock (14) was caught off the bowling of Robinson (2/28), while Roche (49) followed closely behind when he skied one to Oliver Bartter off the bowling of Dean Catanzariti (1/7).
It was only a slight bump in the road as Breed (12*) and Zac Dart (3*) knocked off the remaining runs in the space of three overs to help Exies pick up the bonus-point victory.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
