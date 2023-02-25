Darren Bailey's tenure in charge of Yoogali SC has made the best possible start after they secured a 4-0 win over Yarabi in the Capital Football Australia Cup Qualifiers.
After withstanding a strong start from the Canberra club, Yoogali were able to grow into the game, with a few of their new signings proving to be quite the handful for the Yarabi defence.
One of those, Jake Fattore, played a key role as after a number of close calls in the lead up some good build-up play saw Fattore able to play through Isaac Donadel who opened the scoring just past the quarter of an hour mark.
Fattore was central to the next clear chance as he was pulled back in the box, but Bailey was unable to convert from the spot, and Yoogali headed into the break with a one-goal lead.
The opening 25 minutes of the second half played out much like the first half, with Yoogali able to make chances, but no convert before Donadel was fouled in the box, and Joey Preece converted from the spot.
The game opened up from there, and after a quick one-two with Donadel and Josh De Rossi resulted in De Rossi placing the ball into the bottom corner to all but wrap the game up with 14 minutes remaining.
While Yoogali were reduced to 10-men after Luke Pandolfo received his marching orders, they were able to put the icing on the cake with Josh Keenan scoring a fourth to secure a place in the round of 16.
Bailey was full of praise for the way they were able to use the ball.
"We were able to move Yarabi around to where we were able to create multiple chances, and it was just that cutting edge at the end," he said.
"The pitch was very fast with it being a synthetic pitch that final ball skidded away, but we created plenty of opportunities."
He pointed to the performances of De Rossi and Luke Tsantefskis in the midfield and also Fattore out wide.
"Josh did great in there, and Luke Tsantefskis brought a calmness to that centre area when the game wasn't exactly going our way, and we weren't finishing chances," he said.
"It takes a lot to get in with men's football and that big jump from playing against boys every week to coming in and playing against adults, and I think he (Fattore) adjusted really well, and it is great to see at a young age."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
