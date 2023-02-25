The Area News

Yoogali SC advance in Capital Football Australia Cup Qualifying round of 16 after win over Yarabi

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated February 25 2023 - 8:05pm, first published 6:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Darren Bailey's tenure in charge of Yoogali SC has made the best possible start after they secured a 4-0 win over Yarabi in the Capital Football Australia Cup Qualifiers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.